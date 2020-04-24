Benjamin Matthew Snow was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on Apr. 12, 2020, at 7:57 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Benjamin’s parents are Matt and Beth Snow of Buena Vista.
Benjamin has one brother: Jude, 5.
He has two sisters: Olivia, 3, and Blythe, 1 ½.
Grandparents are Danny and Toni Snow of Joplin, Mo., Troy and Kathy Gover of Colorado Springs and Leon and Jean McKee of Shreveport, La.
