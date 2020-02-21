The Buena Vista Rotary Club received $250 from Collegiate Peaks Bank on Thursday, Feb. 13. The money will go toward the 22nd Annual Buena Vista Bike Fest to be held June 6. Proceeds from Bike Fest support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. Rotary funds this project locally to encourage early reading.
From left are Doug Brady (Rotary), Jamie Tackel, Cara Reano (president of the Rotary), Kathryn Frank, Maria Sink, Mindy Chamber.
