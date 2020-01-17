ST. GEORGE, Utah – Corina Barr of Buena Vista was among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Dixie State University.
Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 to be included on the Dean’s List with a minimum of 15 credits.
