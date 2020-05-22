Rhoda Celeste Coleman was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on May 9, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Rhoda’s parents are Easton and Claire Coleman of Buena Vista.
Rhoda has two brothers: Theophilus, 5, and Barnabas, 2.
Grandparents are Bill and Melanie Dunham of Colorado Springs, Jack and Nancy Coleman of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Sammie Cooksey of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Great-grandparent is Anne Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn.
