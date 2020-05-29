Even before the closure dictated by the COVID pandemic, two Avery-Parsons students broke the old school record for Accelerated Reader this year. Joseph Drexler and Aberlyn Leon both surpassed the long-standing record of 779 points set in 2015 by Maya Magee. Joseph went on to score an incredible 1,195 points, setting the new school record for AR points.
Accelerated Reader is a reading incentive program available at Avery-Parsons wherein students take online quizzes of books they have read, earning points based on the reading level and length of the book.
