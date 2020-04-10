There is a rising need for pet food supplies available to those experiencing financial hardship. Ark-Valley Humane Society is aiming to help keep pet families together by alleviating financial hardship affecting pet ownership.
AVHS is hosting a drive-through style pet food and supply drive on April 10 at their Salida shelter, 247 W. Rainbow Blvd., 9-11 a.m. and the Buena Vista shelter, 701 Gregg Drive, 1-3 p.m.
You may also purchase items online and have them delivered to Ark-Valley Humane Society at 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Items needed:
• Unopened bags of dry pet food for cats or dogs, kittens or puppies
• Canned pet food for cats or dogs, kittens or puppies
• Cat litter
If you or your family are currently experiencing an urgent need for pet food, please reach out to Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737.
