The third annual Ark-Valley Humane Society Tails on the Trail 5K Walk/Run for the animals will be virtual this year. You can register at ark-valley.org until Sunday, May 17. After registering you can participate while practicing social distancing.
Participants are encouraged to take a photo and post to their social media pages with the tags #TailsontheTrail2020 #arkvalleyhumanesociety, and AVHS will feature them on AVHS’s Facebook Page and/or Instagram.
You can also sponsor a participant. The participant who helps raise the most money for AVHS will receive a Portero Backpack donated by local company Oveja Negra.
Registration fees are $25 for adults, $10 for youth and children 5 and under are free.
Register or sponsor a participant at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.