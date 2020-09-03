Chaffee County Writers Exchange regretfully announces that the planned visit by best-selling author Chris Enss has been postponed until spring.
Her visit, sponsored by The Twin Lakes Inn, History Colorado, the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, and CCWE was to take place in several locations Sept. 25-26.
Ironically, the cancellation is not due to COVID-19, but due to the wildfires in California, near Chris’ home. The wildfires are getting worse and the related smoke is causing health issues for many residents.
Chris will reschedule her visit and is currently looking at a June 2021 date. A few bonus surprises are in the works, to complement her visit in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.