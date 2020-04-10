April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and The Alliance is preparing to educate and engage the community while simultaneously preparing for an increased demand for sexual assault services.
Over the last 2 years, The Alliance has worked closely with law enforcement, emergency room staff, mental health professionals and medical providers to develop a Sexual Assault Response Team. This team ensures that sexual assault survivors are receiving appropriate services and advocacy and that investigations are thorough and accurate.
The Chaffee County SART has also developed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program which employs four specially trained forensic nurses who are on call 24/7 to conduct exams to gather evidence and ensure the victim’s well being.
The Alliance will participate in a number of social media campaigns, including Start By Believing Day which fosters a community that respects and honors survivors of sexual violence. Additionally, The Alliance will launch social medial presence for the SART which will highlight the work that a variety of community agencies and organizations are doing to prevent and respond to sexual assault in Chaffee County.
“We know that the anxiety and isolation around COVID-19 can be especially troubling for survivors of sexual and domestic violence,” said Rachel Holder, The Alliance’s executive director. “For sexual assault survivors, there are many factors that are impacted by COVID-19. They may minimize their assault because it’s not a ‘life or death’ situation. They may feel shame or self-blame, and think that they will not be believed, particularly since other emergencies are taking precedence. In cases of child sexual abuse or sexual assault within an intimate relationship, victims or their family members may feel pressured to stay together as a family in the wake of the disaster. Survivors may also have trouble accessing services because of closures, isolation or confusion.”
Free, confidential advocacy and support services are still available to survivors through The Alliance. Anyone needing help or interested in getting more involved should call 719-539-7347.
