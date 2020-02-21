The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is planning to award one or more scholarship(s) in the spring of 2020 to those planning to start post high school education in the fall of 2020. Applicants will come from the geographic area served by the US Forest Service – Salida Ranger District, including Chaffee County, and will demonstrate an interest in recreation and natural resource management.
GARNA, through community collaboration, inspires a conservation ethic by providing educational opportunities and experiences so that those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley are motivated to take care of the natural resources and leave a legacy of responsible use of the natural environment. GARNA is dedicated to supporting the many avenues of natural resource careers and to the development of young people who, like GARNA, are nature centered and community driven.
The inspiration of the Memorial Scholarship is to honor Brett Beasley, who was a partner and friend to GARNA and employee of the US Forest Service – Salida Ranger District, who passed in January of 2017. One of Brett’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley. 2020 will be the first presentation of a $500 minimum scholarship.
Scholarship eligibility includes applicants who reside in and around Chaffee County. Applicants must be starting their post-high school education in the Fall of 2020. Preference will be given to those who’ve maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average (GPA) or higher, though volunteerism, experience with local public lands and trails, and a passion for the outdoors and natural resources will also be weighed. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in recreation and natural resources.
The application is complete when the following materials have been received. Please complete the Google Form at http://bit.ly/BeasScholarship and attach a current resume, a 750 word (maximum essay) and two letters of recommendation at the designated place in the form by end of day March 20, 2020.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, please visit GARNA.org, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.