The Chaffee County Youth Alliance, our local approach to Communities That Care, is excited to offer its 3rd annual mini-grant application for community organizations serving local youth across Chaffee County. We plan to distribute three $2,000 grants to support strong projects and programs focused on positive youth development in Chaffee County.
Grant applications may be requested starting now by email or phone. Contact Lsielatycki@chaffeecounty.org (719-395-0344 ext. 1007) or dolson@chaffeecounty.org
Grant parameters:
- Application deadline March 23, 5 p.m. MST
- Decision date April 1
- Award expenditure deadline June 30
- Projects created, designed and led by youth
- Required report out describing use of funds and impact after project/program completion
- Must be willing to take PYD training or have taken it at least once (next training is on April 17 in Salida; contact us for information.)
If the grant application is for an existing program, the proposed project/program must have a new component authentically created or led by youth.
Organizations that received mini-grants in 2018 and/or 2019 can be considered again as long as the proposed project/program is unique. Grant awards will be equally considered between Buena Vista and Salida.
Positive Youth Development “is an intentional, prosocial approach that engages youth … in a manner that is productive and constructive; recognizes, utilizes and enhances young people’s strengths and promotes positive outcomes for young people by providing opportunities, fostering positive relationships and furnishing the support needed to build on their leadership strengths.” Find more by searching “PYD Tool Box” online or contacting us.
CTC is a collaborative program of Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives and Chaffee County Public Health. CTC is an evidence-based prevention approach aimed at helping communities prevent youth risk problem behaviors before they develop, including alcohol, tobacco and other drug use. These efforts are funded through CDPHE by dollars from the statewide excess marijuana tax cash fund.
