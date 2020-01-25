Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture, moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country.
Through Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business operators or partners by managing and organizing critical information and through creating local support networks. For new and experienced operators, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital.
Chaffee County Annie’s Project is a five-part discussion-based workshop that brings women in agriculture together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other women in agriculture.
The Chaffee County Annie’s Project training will meet on Tuesday nights, Feb. 11, 18, 25 and March 10, 17 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR120, Salida from 4:45 to 9 p.m.
The cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. An assortment of snacks will be served before each class at 4:45. Course size is limited, so please register promptly. Registration deadline is Jan. 29.
To register or for more information contact Morgan Young at CSU Extension at 719-539-5447 or via email at morgan.young@colostate.edu. More information on the course can be found on the Annie’s Project website at www.AnniesProject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.