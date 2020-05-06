Being quarantined this year is no way,
To spend this 2020 Mother’s Day.
But we have made our kids some pledges,
Staying safe inside and around our property edges.
So, we will protect ourselves and one another,
And keep separated while we love each other.
If you get a chance to call her on this day,
Share with her a story that makes her feel special this May.
Memories are precious; they can never be erased,
Giving your mama something to cling to and embrace.
Enjoy this special time with your mama however that may be,
Thanking God for His love and grace as you make her day carefree!
Giving her love, giving her joy, giving her a memory that you cherish,
Making her feel special on her day is my thought and tender wish.
– Linda Andersen
May, 2020
