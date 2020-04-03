On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice granted its first Hospice Final Wish, a new program that gives hospice patients an opportunity to have an experience that is especially meaningful to them.
The program is made possible by the participation of local community members, and is funded by the Heart of the Rockies Hospice Foundation. Deb Abbott, Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice Chaplain, was instrumental in organizing the event.
Jimmy Bishop, a resident of Salida, is a bit of an adrenaline junkie, and has always enjoyed outdoor sports, so he jumped at the chance to experience his own personal snowmobile tour with Monarch Snowmobiles.
Kiel Elliott, owner/president of Monarch Snowmobiles, who generously donated the experience to Jimmy, said, “I am here to help support the community.”
Special thanks also go out to Tara with Rocky Mountain Taxi, who arranged for Jimmy’s ride up the mountain.
A Beautiful Snowy Day
While Jimmy’s tour guide prefers to remain anonymous, we must thank him for taking the extra time to give Jimmy a great experience: “A 2-hour tour turned into 4 hours. We spent a lot of time looking for a pretty spot to stop. It was a beautiful day, and he [Jimmy] rose to the occasion. Watching him in the moment was a pleasure. We talked a lot, but we were really just two guys on a snowmobile.”
As for Jimmy, he said of the experience, “It was cool. [The tour guide] didn’t push my limits. I got to have fun. It was beautiful [on Monarch]. It was snowing, and I had fun. [The tour guide] was nice enough to give me a ride home. He was cool. I knew I would be sore, but I wasn’t as sore as I thought. [The tour guide] was awesome, and he let me drop back and get some air on the jumps. I thought it was really good for my body.”
“We are excited to be able to provide a meaningful experience to our hospice patients, and we look forward to many more events such as this,” said Tambra Stutes, administrator and clinical manager of Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice.
