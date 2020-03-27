“What is it?”
Here is a recipe. If you can identify it, call me at 719-395-2572, or e-mail skellyranch@gmail.com
C.R. Halsey
Buena Vista, Colo.
Put three gallons cold water in seven or eight gallon crock.
Add to this about four good sized grated potatoes.
Now take two gallons of water and put on stove until it comes to a boil, then take it off of stove and add can of malt.
Stir the mixture with a stick until the malt is dissolved then add two and one half pounds granulated sugar and stir until dissolved.
Take your hot solution and add to the cold solution and stir until well mixed.
Dissolve one cake Fleischman’s yeast in a cup of lukewarm water and add to the solution in the crock and stir until it is well mixed.
Let the solution stand for 72 hours in a warm place.
Skim off the top after about 8 or 10 hours and continue to keep foam skimmed off as long as any forms on top.
Siphon contents of crock into bottles.
Add level teaspoonful of granulated sugar in bottom of each quart bottle or 1/2 teaspoonful in pints.
Let stand in warm place 72 hours, then go to it.
