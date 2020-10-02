How would you describe what your business is/does?
A Full service pharmacy. Fill prescriptions, vaccinations, no charge delivery, no line, no wait.
Q What fuels your passion for the business you’ve chosen?
A Customer service. I love being able to help customers. This setting inside the new LaGree’s food store is going to allow that.
Q What makes your business unique for customers and why should they patronize your business?
A Pharmacist has the ability to spend more time with the customer. Free delivery, medicine synchronization so meds come due all at the same time.
Q What are your plans for your business in the future?
A Would like to continue adding health care services. Diabetes management, we are currently doing Covid-19 testing M-Friday no charge. results in 3-5 business days.
Q What’s the most important thing you would like the community to know about your business?
A I love being able to know my customers. Know their name, know about their family, all about them. I love the personal relationships with customers; not just stand in line, then give your date of birth to pick up a prescription.
