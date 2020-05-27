Response rates for the U.S. census have begun to rise in Chaffee County as field operations staff hand deliver census materials to those who receive their mail via post office box.
Chaffee County’s total response rate to date is 48.9 percent, below the state rate of 62.8 percent.
Local municipalities’ rates were: Salida, 62.2 percent, Buena Vista, 36.7 percent, and Poncha Springs, 19.9 percent.
Many residents of all three municipalities and unincorporated Chaffee County do not receive mail at their home addresses.
Field operations were postponed from April 1 to earlier this month as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.
The population of Chaffee County has grown since the 2010 census.
In 2010 the population as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau was 17,809. The bureau’s 2019 estimate put the county’s population at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.