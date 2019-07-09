The Rapids & Grass Beer Festival brought lovers of music, beer and whitewater to Buena Vista this past weekend for the third year, and all three were flowing. Read more
- Richard Lipton claims constitutional right to salute two officers, the town with his middle finger was violated
- Party for Preserve is July 13
- Community invited to give input into county’s environmental health
- 6th annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off helps Habitat
- Envision tracks community QOL satisfaction in survey
Stories From a Music Town
“It’s just who I am and what I do. It’s more or less what I dedicated my life to. I can’t imagine not doing it, it’s been a part of me for so long,” says Marti Bott, music teacher at McGinnis Middle School and Buena Vista High School. Read more
“One finds inspiration through all music, if they are willing enough to look beyond notes on a page and work to discover the true essence of what a composer was aiming to achieve.” Read more
Mark Morris of Rapidgrass fame is an accomplished musician, but music is only one part of his world. He’s also a professional athlete, a commercial photographer, a husband and an entrepreneur. Read more
Richard Lipton claims constitutional right to salute two officers, the town with his middle finger was violated
DENVER – A man who has been arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct in Buena Vista and jailed for 10 days after flipping off the town and police is suing two officers and the municipality.
The annual Johnson’s All-Heart Football Camp will return to the Buena Vista High School football field Saturday, June 29.
Opinion
- Why do bad things happen?
- By happenstance, I caught amazing music
- Centerville match needs your support
- Did chamber of commerce history just repeat itelf?
- Should the BVHS Demons mascot name be changed?
- Dump Demons name
- We will not be forgotten
- Leashed of our concerns
- Should the Buena Vista High School Demons mascot name be changed?
- Commissioner Baker championed rural broadband bill
